9 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Salvation Army Donates Chlorine As Karonga Hospital Scales Up Sanitation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chikondi Kaunda

Salvation Army has donated chlorine worth K2.5 million to Karonga District Hospital to promote sanitation and hygiene in the district.

Speaking after presenting the donation on Monday, the group's programme manager Matthews Tulombolombo said even though the district has registered zero cases of cholera for about a month, sanitation and hygiene practices need scaling up.

He said as one of the water and sanitation hygiene (Wash) players in the district, their duty is to complement government's efforts in the fight against communicable diseases such as cholera.

"As Wash players, we are not just supposed to react during an outbreak. This is the right time to take precautionary measures," said Tulombolombo.

Karonga district environmental health officer Lewis Tukula said the donation is timely as some people displaced by floods and currently living in camps need treated water.

"We use chlorine to clean toilets and utensils. We also use it to treat people affected by cholera to kill the germs that transmit the disease," he said.

Tukula said about 58 000 people will benefit from the 40 drums of chlorine for about two months.

Salvation Army is a Protestant Christian Church and an international charity organisation.

Malawi

Malawi Showcases Tourism Products At Tourism Indaba

Malawi joined other 22 African countries at the 2018 Tourism Indaba which ran from 8th to 10th May at the Inkosi Lithuli… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.