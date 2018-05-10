Malawi: Chilewe Promises More Infrastructure Development

Blantyre — Malawi's Mulanje-based business tycoon, Arthur Ken Chilewe, has promised more infrastructure development, especially in the tourism sector.

Chilewe who owns Hapuwani Hotel in Mulanje and several welding shops made the remarks Tuesday at Chileka International Airport before his departure to China where he is expected to attend a month-long training in trade promotion for developing countries courtesy of Malawi Broadcasting Corporations(MBC)

Chilewe, one of the 2017 MBC Innovation Award's recipients, said Malawi as a country needs more investments in infrastructure.

He however said to achieve that, it requires collaboration and joint venture amongst Malawians and also exposure to the external world.

"I take this trip as an opportunity for me as I expect to learn how our friends have managed to develop their infrastructure sector and also establish business relationships with other business people in China.

"Malawi as a country should expect a lot from me," he said.

Chilewe has since condemned Malawi's dying entrepreneurship spirit saying, no country can do better if people are not embracing the culture of venturing into entrepreneurships.

"I started with welding and slowly grew my business. I now have a classic hotel in Mulanje and many welding shops. We can grow better if we venture into business than wait for employment," he said.

On the award, Chilewe hailed MBC for providing a platform where extraordinaire talents are recognized and rewarded.

MBC Public Relations Officer, Chembezie Mhone concurred with Chilewe, suggesting that Malawi needs more investment in entrepreneurial skills to develop its economy.

Said Mhone, "Malawi needs people who work hard and think outside the box. It is time we started using the knowledge for the betterment of this country."

The MBC publicist said the public broadcaster was pleased to have started contributing towards this by recognizing amazing pieces of works that some hardworking Malawians are doing.

"Through the innovations awards, many Malawians are encouraged to stand on their own and in that way improve their wellbeing. We promise to continue with the programme and also encourage more Malawians to venture into business," she assured.

MBC introduced innovations awards to recognize the great contributions that some patriotic Malawians were making to the country.

So far, over 25 people have undergone various trainings in China.

Chilewe won the 2017 Large Scale Business Award.