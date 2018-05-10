Blantyre — Poetry enthusiasts in the country will have a chance to meet face to face with renowned South African top poet, writer and movie star, Lebo Mashile, as she will be performing in the country on Saturday, May 12 this year (2018).

The show, which has been organized by Malawian Poet and Sound Ideas run by Q. Malewezi in partnership with Creative Menace, will be staged at Story Club Café in Lilongwe starting at 7:00 in the evening.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), one of the organizers of the event, Malumbo Sichinga who is also a member of Creative Menace, said Mashile, who will be arriving in the country on Thursday, will perform alongside notable Malawian artists.

"We have a line up of three other supporting artists provided by Creative Menace and the artists are Msungeni Chaponda, SumeyaIsa and Milliam Malumbo who is a poet and an activist at Dzaleka Refugee Camp," he said.

Sichinga said they decided to invite the Hotel Rwanda movie star to perform in the country since she was already coming to visit the South African Ambassador to Malawi.

"She is one of Africa's great poets and she was coming to Malawi visiting South African High Commissioner, so we took this opportunity to organize this poetry event as she was already coming here," he said, adding that the objective of the show was to celebrate poetry and arts.

Sichinga added that the show would not only entertain the fans but also equip local artists on how poetry is supposed to be done.

"We have organized a workshop in the morning on the day of the event but on the performance itself, Malawian artists have a lot to learn in terms of delivery, writing and how it can be used to effect change," Sichinga explained.

Lebo Mashile has been in the poetry industry for over fifteen years. She is an activist and played a role in a popular movie titled Hotel Rwanda. Her recent poem was dedicated to Winnie Mandela.

Tickets for the show are going at K5,000.