Sierra Leone: Presidential Nominees Urged to Pioneer Radical Change

Members of Parliament on Friday urged the first set of approved presidential nominees to pioneer radical change as the country seeks a new development paradigm.

Making his contribution, Leader of the Coalition for Change, Hon Saa Emmerson Lamina of Constituency 30 in Kono district, said all nominees have contributed to the development of the country, but that they should make sure that they put the nation first in all that they will be doing.

"I am expecting you all to do your work effectively and efficiently and will also want you to be radical changers in carrying out your duties as designated ministers, especially in the education, fisheries, health and that of the social welfare ministries respectively. I implore you all to do more and also not be partisans in carrying out your work and fulfill the President's agenda," he urged.

He also encouraged the presidential appointees to be assertive in bringing to bear social and economic changes as that would help the country greatly and boost the educational sector to a better standard.

Hon. Nenneh Lebbie of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) also commended the president for appointing distinguished men and women that would serve in various sectors, but urged that the Primary and Secondary Education Minister should address issues affecting the sector in order to accomplish the president's agenda on free education.

"Our children's dreams have been shattered by the past government, all in the name of 'fighting ghost teachers'. We do hope such will not arise again. As a teacher, one cannot go to teach with empty pocket or neither can one go and volunteer without any stipend. Such will not encourage them to do their work effectively and efficiently. We want to see the sector very functional," she said.

Hon. Lebbie also called on the Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister to do her best and ensure that the country starts exporting fish in the world market, adding that she should think Sierra Leone in carrying out her duties.

Independent Member of Parliament, Hon. Shiaka Sama, said it was a golden opportunity for the nominees to move the country forward as many people have suffered a lot in a country that had been dubbed as the 'richest country with many minerals' and yet one of the poorest in the world.

"This is another opportunity for us to change that mentality in the lives of the people and change the fortune of our nation. We are stronger together as no one party can do it alone. As patriots, we must put the country forward. There are other people that can man those ministries but you have been chosen to be there. I want to assure you all that we as Independent Members of Parliament are ready to support you carry out your work in achieving the president's agenda, " he said.

Hon. Bashiru Sidikie of the ruling SLPP said there was no mistake by the president in his choice of the nominees as they all have shown in their past lives that they are professional in what they can do.

He said the person nominated to serve as Information Minister had in the past proved himself to be good and diligent in carrying out his duties in the media.

"You know the problem faced by all Sierra Leoneans in the hands of the mobile service providers and how our monies have been tampered with. We hope you will work together with NATCOM in addressing those issues," he urged the Information Minister designate Mohamed Swaray.

Another SLPP lawmaker, Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay, admonished the two women ministers to work together in achieving the 30% gender quota, adding that they should work in collaboration with their deputies in order to be successful in carrying out their duties.