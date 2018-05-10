Mzuzu — Mzuzu First Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday convicted a 38-year-old man for being found in possession of a pair of ivory which is contrary to Section 110 (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Police prosecutor, Lloyd Makwecha told the court that on 21st February, 2018, Lilongwe Wildlife and Parks Crime Investigations Police Unit received a tip that some people at Mpherembe Trading Centre had ivory.

"After the tip-off, police officers accompanied by officers from Wildlife and Parks in Lilongwe travelled to Mpherembe where they had arranged to meet the ivory sellers.

"While in Mpherembe, one of the officers lodged at a certain lodge while others went to search for the ivory sellers," Makwecha said.

He explained that after sometime, two men came to the lodge with the ivory and it is when they were arrested.

The accused, Happy Ngoma, did not object to the charge and was subsequently convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Ngoma, however, asked the court for a lenient sentence saying he is a first-offender and that, as a youth, he is supposed to be out of custody helping government in developing the country.

State prosecutor Makwecha, however, objected to the convict's plea and asked the court for a stiffer penalty since elephants are protected species in the country.

"Nowadays it is difficult to see elephants because some people have been mercilessly killing them. This is why government declared elephants as protected species," Makwecha said.

The court has since set 18th May, 2018, as the day when it will sentence Ngoma and start trial for a case of his suspected accomplice, McDonald Jere, who pleaded not guilty.

Being found in possession of ivory illegally attracts a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison with hard labour.