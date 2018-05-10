10 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Takes Over Chapungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Herald

Air Force of Zimbabwe side, Chapungu, have fired their coach Tendai Chikuni and immediately handed over the reins to former Young Warriors mentor Rodwell Dhlakama.

Chikuni's job was on the line after guiding the team to a poor start of just two wins and as many draws from their opening 10 league matches.

However, the club maintained Chikuni has not been fired, but was on leave.

"Chikuni is on leave and we expect him to be out for about two months and in his absence our technical director Dhlakama will be the interim coach," club chairman, Doubt Ncube, told The Herald.

"Chikuni has not been fired, he is on leave and everyone who works for ZDF is entitled to a leave, so the coach is no exception.

"His leave has nothing to do with how the team has been performing, but the coach was just due for a leave and we have given him."

Dhlakama has for a long time worked and succeeded behind the scenes.

In 2008, he was appointed technical advisor at Monomotapa and took charge the following year when Norman Mapeza left.

He led Chapungu in the 2009 CAF Champions League where they posted impressive victories over the likes of Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas and South African Premiership outfit Ajax Cape Town.

Last year he was appointed the technical advisor at Chapungu after the club had collected a single point in their first five matches.

Dhlakama helped stabilise the ship and the club survived relegation.

The former Young Warriors gaffer's first assignment this weekend is a testing confrontation against Joey Antipas' Chicken Inn.

Zimbabwe

Ex-Minister Moyo Sceptical About Vice-President's Skin Disease

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has queried the credibility of an explanation given by vice president… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.