Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Takes Over Chapungu

Air Force of Zimbabwe side, Chapungu, have fired their coach Tendai Chikuni and immediately handed over the reins to former Young Warriors mentor Rodwell Dhlakama.

Chikuni's job was on the line after guiding the team to a poor start of just two wins and as many draws from their opening 10 league matches.

However, the club maintained Chikuni has not been fired, but was on leave.

"Chikuni is on leave and we expect him to be out for about two months and in his absence our technical director Dhlakama will be the interim coach," club chairman, Doubt Ncube, told The Herald.

"Chikuni has not been fired, he is on leave and everyone who works for ZDF is entitled to a leave, so the coach is no exception.

"His leave has nothing to do with how the team has been performing, but the coach was just due for a leave and we have given him."

Dhlakama has for a long time worked and succeeded behind the scenes.

In 2008, he was appointed technical advisor at Monomotapa and took charge the following year when Norman Mapeza left.

He led Chapungu in the 2009 CAF Champions League where they posted impressive victories over the likes of Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas and South African Premiership outfit Ajax Cape Town.

Last year he was appointed the technical advisor at Chapungu after the club had collected a single point in their first five matches.

Dhlakama helped stabilise the ship and the club survived relegation.

The former Young Warriors gaffer's first assignment this weekend is a testing confrontation against Joey Antipas' Chicken Inn.