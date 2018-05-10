Zimbabwe: Poor Send-Off for Mudhara Bhonzo

Photo: The Herald

The late Lawrence Simbarashe popularly known as Mudhara Bonzo.

Comedian Lawrence "Mudhara Bhonzo" Simbarashe was buried yesterday at Zororo cemetery along Seke Road.

The send-off did not reflect the departure of an arts guru who was popular in the industry. It was an ordinary funeral as a handful of people attended the burial while few fellow artistes were present.

Fellow artists that came to pay their last respects include Timothy "Timmy" Tapfumaneyi, Elijah Madzikatire, Kessia Magosha widely known as Muchaneta and Chirikure Chirikure.

It was hard to believe that it was the burial of a veteran artist who worked with international brands during his time as broadcaster, advertiser and actor.

Speaking in an interview, Timmy said he was disappointed by the lack of support in the arts industry.

"This is very disappointing. Mudhara was not just for individuals but he was for the whole nation. He did a lot in the arts industry and we expected people and organisations that he worked with to come and pay their last respects or at least send their representatives," said Timmy.

Bhonzo's childhood friend and fellow actor Madzikatire had praises for his late friend.

"There is something that a lot of people did not know about him. Bhonzo was very good with the guitar. I remember when we were growing up in Mbare and he could play it so well. That is why he was also very passionate about music and worked with a lot of local musicians," said Madzikatira.

Former workmate at ZBC Alson Mfiri said the actor was a full package.

"He was one of the key character in the movie. The centre of his presentation was on humour and information and it made him distinct in terms of his character. The nation has lost a person who had all the facets of what a broadcaster should be," said Mfiri.

Bhonzo died at Chitungwiza Central Hospital last Saturday after battling diabetes. He will be remembered for his many roles in various local films, mainly "Bhonzo Nechikwata".