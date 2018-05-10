Malawi: Dancehall Music Artist Jay Jay C Back With a New Project

Blantyre — The Blantyre-based celebrated dancehall music artist, Jay Jay C is set to release a new single 'Sulingatienawa' which is one of the songs in his debut album 'Mulingowina'.

The Audio for 'sulingatienawa' is scheduled to be dropped on May 21 and is going to be followed by its video on Monday, May 28.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, the 'Jangiliya' star told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that Malawians should expect a new love song which is the third for him to release this year alone and that the video for the song is also already done.

"I have plans to release Sulingatienawa audio on 21 May and it will be followed by its visuals on 28 May. This song will be in my album 'Mulingowina' which is still underway," said Jay Jay C, born James Juma Chitsonga.

The Blantyre based musician said he has decided to drop the song so that his fans should have a feel of how his album is going to taste. He added that he has decided to release the audio and video of 'Sulingatienawa' separately to allow the audio circulate enough so that people should be eager to watch the video upon its release.

He further said he wanted to keep on satisfying his fans by composing songs that address issues which really happen in everyday life. He explained that the song 'sulingatienawa' talks about love issues which affect families and love relationships nowadays.

The Mumamvabwanji fame musician said: "The song talks about love relationships, portraying how insecure lovers turn to be at some point in love due to what they have faced and experienced in the past."

He said the new song is going to be premiered on MBC radio 2 Made on Monday programme while the details about the premiere of the video will be communicated later.

The song has been produced at Audience Records by Gafar and the video has been perfected by Big P of Landmine studios.

Jay Jay C therefore urged his fans to continue supporting him as an artist and his music. He said he has realized that his music is taking good shape in Malawi's urban music industry which is growing big every day, a development he said he is proud to be part of.

Jay Jay C came into urban music limelight in 2015 after releasing singles such as Iwe Maliro and Dzakapangira which were in his first album known as 'Kupangadzina' which won hearts of urban music lovers and enjoyed airplays in various radio and television stations in the country.