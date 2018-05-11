10 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Super Eagles to Face Atletico Madrid

Photo: Premium Times
Super Eagles of Nigeria
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be up against La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the maiden edition of the GOtv MAX Cup.

The topflight Spanish club from will be visiting Nigeria for the first time and play against the Super Eagles on Tuesday, 22nd May 2018 at the Akwa Ibom stadium, Uyo.

"We are delighted to bring one of the three biggest clubs from LaLiga to Nigeria in what we believe will be a historic visit," said Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Sales, and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria.

"As you all know Atlético Madrid is one of the top clubs in LaLiga. GOtv customers and indeed, football fans in Nigeria, will have the rare opportunity of watching the stars play the Super Eagles right here on Nigerian soil," he said.

Speaking further, Mabutho said: "MultiChoice is undoubtedly the continent's leader in sports and we have repeatedly shown this not only by the exclusive content we broadcast but also by the way we support sports in Nigeria and put the country on the global sports map through exciting initiatives like the GOtv MAX Cup".

Founded in 1903 in Madrid, Spain, Atlético Madrid are one of Europe's most successful football clubs with 10 LaLiga and 10 Copa Del Rey trophies. The club, which currently sits second in the Spanish topflight, are also three times UEFA Champions League finalists.

In his remarks, the President of LaLiga, Javier Tebas said: "This is a historic announcement and we are excited to share this news with our Nigerian fans: Atletico Madrid, one of LaLiga's greatest clubs, will come to Nigeria and give our fans the chance to enjoy watching their stars up close. Africa and Nigeria, in particular, are very important for us and have a lot of love for Spanish football, something we are proud of".

Also speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the Atletico, Super Eagles friendly, La Liga Ambassador in Nigeria, Mutiu Adepoju said he is delighted that the potential Europa League champions are coming to play in Nigeria.

"Of course I am happy the Atletico are coming to play here in Nigeria, this historic and I expect to see a thrilling encounter in Uyo" Adepoju who played virtually all his club football in Spain stated

The Atletico, Super Eagles match will air live on SuperSport Select 4 on GOtv MAX, which is the home of the best Spanish footballing action.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

