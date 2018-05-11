Rwanda: Two Vehicles Impounded in Operation Against Smuggling, Drug Trafficking

An operation against smuggling and trafficking of narcotic drugs intercepted two vehicles in Gicumbi District, on May 9, loaded with clothes and banned contrabands.

The vehicles, registration number UAQ 639K and RAA 251N, both Toyota Corona type, were intercepted in Rugerero Cell of Mukarange Sector at about 10pm, the District Police Commander of Gicumbi, Supt, Gaston Karagire, said.

"The vehicles were loaded with barrels of caguwa (secondhand clothes) and 50 boxes of Chief Waragi, and were headed to Kigali," Supt. Karagire said.

"We had earlier received information from residents of Kamutora Cell in Rushaki Sector about three vehicles that were loading suspicious goods. Through information sharing, the vehicles were trailed from Kamutora to a roadblock that was mounted in Mukarange.

"Unfortunately, one vehicle took a different route and escaped the operation although we have identified it and the owner," the DPC further explained.

According to the DPC, all the goods and some of the vehicles belong to one person identified as Filbert Twizere alias Turikumwe, who by press time was yet to be arrested.

"Twizere is one of the identified drug dealers and smugglers, and some of his vehicles have also been impounded in the same criminal activities in the past," Supt. Karagire said.

He commended the participation of residents in breaking chains of supply.

"Over the past four months, due to intensified operations largely informed by information we receive from the people, we have seized illicit gin in different brands valued at over Rwf25 million, and some of the areas like Rubaya, which used to be the major transit routes is today considered one of the clean areas," Supt. Karagire said.

He outlined Kaniga, Rushaki, Cyumba, Manyagiro and Mukarange as some of the sectors identified as major transit routes due to their strategic location on borderlines.

The DPC, however, said that the establishment of community clubs dedicated to fight illicit gins in all the 21 sectors of Gicumbi, anti-kanyanga clubs in schools, youth volunteers and active participation of the residents in general are major tools in dismantling trafficking.