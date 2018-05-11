11 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says Sorry for 'Sexist' Joke His Sister and Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, left and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, right.

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa has reportedly apologised for the "sexist" joke in which he pledged to give president Emmerson Mnangagwa his 18-year-old sister if the Zanu PF leader garnered just five percent of the votes in the forthcoming election.

Chamisa told party supporters in United Kingdom that Mnangagwa would suffer an embarrassing defeat.

He added that should the Mnangagwa defy that prediction, he would give the Zanu PF leader his single and searching 18-year-old sister as a wife.

Rights activists and Zanu PF supporters strongly condemned the opposition leader for using insensitive language for political expediency.

According to the critics, such kind of statements are responsible for high rape, abuse and human trafficking incidence.

They further demanded that Chamisa apologises for reducing women to objects available for men to bet and batter over in politics.

While maintaining that Mnangagwa faced a humiliating defeat, Chamisa swallowed his pride this Thursday and asked for forgiveness of those he angered "unintentionally".

"If anyone felt hurt about the joke I am sorry," the opposition leader said in an interview with South Africa-based News24.com.

"It was just a political banter that I used to illustrate that even if I promised to give him (Mnangagwa) my most prized position, he would still not be able to defeat us in a free and fair election."

He however, accused his political opponents of majoring on the minor when Zimbabweans expected bread and butter issues to be addressed.

"The joke should have been a non-issue because most Zimbabweans are worried about issues of survival.

"This is just a sideshow that is being used by irrelevant people to score cheap political points at my expense," he said.

Chamisa, who took over power after the death of founding MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has constantly faced fierce criticism over what his critics have termed "childish" and "unrealistic" political statements and promises.

Zimbabwe

Nationwide Protest Claim a Hoax - Opposition

The opposition MDC-T has described as a hoax claims that the party leadership has called for nationwide protest action… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.