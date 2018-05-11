Kenya: NTV to Air 2018 FIFA World Cup Matches Live and Free

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation

From left: Nation Managing Director broadcast Alex Kobia, General Manager Kwese Sport Kenya Monica Ndung'u, NMG Acting Group CEO Stephen Gitagama and Kwese Finance Controller John Githinji during the announcement of the partnership between the two companies to air the 2018 Fifa World Cup matches.

Millions of football fans in Kenya are now guaranteed of free and breathtaking action of the 2018 Fifa World Cup that begins in about a month's time in Russia courtesy on NTV.

This after Nation Media Group signed an agreement with Africa's largest free to air channel Kwese Free Sports to broadcast 32 matches of the world's premier sports event live.

Some of the matches NTV viewers will enjoy include all the group stage matches involving African teams, the quarter finals, semi finals and the final.

The month long extravaganza will be staged in Russia across eleven cities, including Moscow, Kransnodar, Kazan, Saint Petersburg, Sochi and Yaroslavi.

"This is an exciting partnership between two ambitious media houses. I'm certain after the tournament we will be counting the money and audiences," Monica Ndung'u, Kwese Sports General Manager said.

WORLD CUP

"We are delighted to provide our viewers in Kenya with the opportunity to watch the greatest sports show on earth - the Fifa World Cup - at the comfort of our homes," said Stephen Gitagama, NMG's Acting Group CEO.

"NTV has done Kenyans a big favour by airing these games. This decision is certainly an advantage to many people who cannot afford to pay to watch the games. On my part, I will be following the action to learn a few tips with hope of playing for the Harambee Stars at the tournament one day," former Gor Mahia defender Musa Mohammed, who captained Stars to victory at last year's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, said.

Thirty two nations will be competing at the games, including five from Africa namely Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Defending champions Germany will also grace the event, alongside bigwigs such as Brazil, Portugal, Belgium, France, Argentina and England.

Similarly, some of the world's greatest star footballers namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard are primed to grace the competition.