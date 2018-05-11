10 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Twitter Finally Recognises Swahili as Official Language

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Elvis Ondieki

Social networking site Twitter no longer identifies Swahili as Indonesian, and a team that markets Kenya abroad is elated about it.

The US-based network recently added the capability to detect Swahili words in tweets and to translate them.

An elated Brand Kenya tweeted on Thursday that this happened after online pressure.

"We made noise, a lot of noise; regarding #SwahiliIsNotIndonesian and #TwitterRecognizeSwahili. We take this earliest opportunity to say thank you to Twitter for listening. Thank you for recognising Swahili," Brand Kenya tweeted on Thursday.

We tried the new feature by having a Nation employee tweet: "Ni ukurasa mpya leo hii. Furaha iliyoje katika Bwana?" Twitter's translation function recognised it as Kiswahili and offered a translation: "It is a new page today. They are happy in the Lord?"

SWAHILI TWEETS

Brand Kenya also posted a video of translations that Twitter was making from Swahili tweets on Nation Media Group's Swahilihub handle, most of which were spot-on.

The pressure to have Twitter recognise Swahili peaked in April, with observers saying its stature as a language spoken by millions of people should have it recognised.

"Kiswahili is not Indonesian. It is a language proudly spoken in East and Central Africa! Sawa!" tweeted Ron.

"Kiswahili is not and can never be Indonesian, Kiswahili is our National language that units us," tweeted Bessy.

Kenya

Kenya Readies to Send Nano Satellite Precursor to Space

Kenya will today launch its first satellite made by University of Nairobi scientists. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.