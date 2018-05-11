Mozambique: Low Inflation in April

Maputo — Inflation in Mozambique, as measured by the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira) was only 0.43 per cent in April, according to the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Inflation for the first four months of the year was 2.17 per cent, and inflation over the year (1 May 2017 to 30 April 2018) was 2.33 per cent.

The main price rises in April were for diesel (5.2 per cent), petrol (3.8 per cent), tomatoes (8.1 per cent), restaurant meals (three per cent), insurance related with transport (22 per cent), and women's dresses (5.6 per cent).

These were offset by significant price falls for other goods, including butane cooking gas (down by 4.7 per cent), charcoal (-2 per cent), coconuts (-21.9 per cent), sweet potatoes (-16.6 per cent), lettuce (- 8.3 per cent), and fresh fish (-1.8 per cent).

The sharpest price rises in April were in Maputo, where inflation was 0.71 per cent. Inflation was negligible in Nampula (0.09 per cent) and in Beira (0.07 per cent).

These figures indicate that the government is on course for meeting its target of "single digit inflation" (i.e. less than ten per cent) in 2018.