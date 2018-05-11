10 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Low Inflation in April

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Inflation in Mozambique, as measured by the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira) was only 0.43 per cent in April, according to the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Inflation for the first four months of the year was 2.17 per cent, and inflation over the year (1 May 2017 to 30 April 2018) was 2.33 per cent.

The main price rises in April were for diesel (5.2 per cent), petrol (3.8 per cent), tomatoes (8.1 per cent), restaurant meals (three per cent), insurance related with transport (22 per cent), and women's dresses (5.6 per cent).

These were offset by significant price falls for other goods, including butane cooking gas (down by 4.7 per cent), charcoal (-2 per cent), coconuts (-21.9 per cent), sweet potatoes (-16.6 per cent), lettuce (- 8.3 per cent), and fresh fish (-1.8 per cent).

The sharpest price rises in April were in Maputo, where inflation was 0.71 per cent. Inflation was negligible in Nampula (0.09 per cent) and in Beira (0.07 per cent).

These figures indicate that the government is on course for meeting its target of "single digit inflation" (i.e. less than ten per cent) in 2018.

Mozambique

Elections - Registration Falling Short

With 11 days to go, registration posts open longer and targets cut Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.