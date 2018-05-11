Mozambique: Legal Training Centre Must Avoid Corruption

Maputo — The General Inspector of the Mozambican Ministry of Justice, Manuel Malunga, on Thursday challenged the country's Legal and Judicial Training Centre (CFJJ) to distance itself from any act of corruption and always act for the development of the country.

Speaking in the southern city of Matola, at the opening of the annual meeting drawing up the balance of the CFJJ's work, Malunga declared "you should strive for transparency, and keep your distance from the various expressions of corruption".

He insisted that the CFJJ should comply strictly with the norms governing financial management and accountability. "Since this is an institution that trains jurists, we should be the first to conform to justice and honesty", he said.

The Centre, Malunga added, should think about how it could provide better services to Mozambican society. If the justice system is to respond to the longings of society, then "the makers of justice must be prepared", he said.

"The quality of justice does not depend solely on the existence of people who know the law", he stressed. "It is necessary to add the component of knowing how to be human".

He hope that the CFJJ would produce trained jurists in both quantity and quality. "We cannot think that quantity solves everything", said Malunga. "Clearly we need quality, and these two components must be balanced".

Malunga admitted that the centre "is rowing against the tide, and there are many difficulties of the moment".

This year will see continued restructuring of the CFJJ, added Malunga, hoping that careful management of finance and assets "should being solutions for improving the facilities, particularly the lecture rooms".

The director of the CFJJ, Elisa Samuel, stressed that the challenges of the Centre have to do with its sustainability.

"The country has been passing through a serious financial situation", she said. "We are rethinking how we can undertake our activities without relying 100 per cent on the state budget".