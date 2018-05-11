Luweero — A reverend in Luweero Diocese, who is facing defilement charges, has been released on police bond but given tough conditions with sureties tasked to ensure he reports back as and when required pending the legal response from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Jumping bail

The Luweero District police commander, Mr Benson Byaruhanga, told Daily Monitor yesterday that police arrested the reverend last week after he had jumped the first police bond.

However, police was stuck with the priest in custody due to the DPP's delayed advice on the case file.

"His case is of capital nature but we are also not sure when the DPP will respond. His sureties are under instructions to ensure he reports to police every week," Mr Byaruhanga told Daily Monitor.

The reverend canon attached to Luweero Anglican Diocese and in-charge of one of the archdeaconries is accused of defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl who was under his care in 2017.

The young girl, who was a pupil of Luteete Primary School in Bamunanika Sub-county, failed to continue with her studies after she was rejected because of the pregnancy.

"It is unfortunate that we have such a case which calls for maximum caution. When the priest failed to honour the first bond, we decided to have him arrested. It is not true that he had come to seek extension of the bond. The police looked for him because we were anticipating that the case file would be ready to have him produced in court," one of the investigators told Daily Monitor.

The allegations have left Christians in the diocese crest-fallen and agitated. They are demanding a wider investigation into the conduct of other priests who are reported to be involved in similar abuses of vulnerable juvenile girls under the diocese care.

The vulnerable children are being sponsored for education by a charity organisation under the diocese.

Ms Elizabeth Caroline Nampijja, a resident of Luweero Town and member of the Mothers Union under Luweero Diocese, told Daily Monitor that Christians are waiting for the Church's top leadership to state their position on the matter.