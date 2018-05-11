10 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Last Male Northern White Rhino to Be Preserved in National Museum

Photo: The Nation
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world (file photo).
By Nicholas Komu

The remains of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, will be preserved in a national conservation museum to be set up by the Tourism ministry.

In a speech read on his behalf by Dr Patrick Omondi, the Director of Research in the Tourism ministry, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala yesterday said plans were under way to build a wildlife conservation museum that will feature wildlife icons.

"The remains of Sudan will be displayed in a national conservation museum. He was an ambassador of conservation," said the CS during the unveiling of the northern white rhino commemorative stamp at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County. The CS added that the museum will highlight the need for conservation.

Conservation calls

The two main iconic creatures that will feature in the museum are Sudan and Ahmed, the famous elephant with gigantic tusks that lived in Marsabit in the 1960s and 70s.

Sudan died on March 19, dimming hopes of saving the northern white rhino species as calls for wildlife conservation intensified across the world. Only two northern white rhinos remain in the world.

Funds for the museum will be included in the next financial year's budget.

