Malawi: Mulanje District Formulating New By-Laws

Mulanje — Mulanje District Council on Tuesday begun formulating new by-laws aimed at addressing various issues hindering development in the district.

Speaking during the opening of a four day multi-stakeholders consultation meeting on the same at Hapuwani Village Lodge in the district, Mulanje District Council Vice Chairperson, Samson Makwinja said the process was long overdue.

"For some time now, as a council, we have been contemplating to formulate new by-laws that will benefit the people of Mulanje, but we were financially handicapped.

"Noting the importance of these by-laws to development and the challenges various projects are facing in their absence, we sort help from USAID Local Government Accountability Project (LGAP) who helped us with resources to begin this process. We hope we will soon be implementing them on the ground," Makwinja said.

He added: "Once the by-laws come into play, we hope they will act as protective measures that foster development in the communities as currently people are just doing anything they want because they know they will not get prosecuted."

He then advised the task force to formulate by-laws that will favour the people and not infringe on their rights.

"We want the new by-laws to be in line with community needs and be culturally acceptable in our setting," he said.

Mulanje District Commissioner, Charles Makanga said there was a need to formulate the new laws as the old ones were obsolete.

"As a district we had by-laws but with the changing times they became hard to apply and enforce. This is why with powers from the Local Government Act we thought it wise to begin the formulation process of the new laws.

"Again, this time around, we want by-laws that will encompass all aspects of life. We noted that some by-laws in the district were incomplete or did not follow the right procedure in their formulation and this has contributed to their inactivity. So we want the new laws to tackle all issues, emerging and old, while following right procedures," Makanga added.

He then said once effective, the new laws will help in ensuring smooth operations of various projects in the district.

He then said for the new by-laws to be effective there is need to create awareness among communities noting that many laws fail because communities are not made aware of their existence.

Among the participants were heads of government departments, political and traditional leaders, market chairpersons, civil service organisations' representatives and religious leaders.