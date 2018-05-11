10 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prisons Say Sugu Was Pardoned By President Magufuli

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Prisons Service (TPS) said the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on Chadema ticket, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi alias Sugu was released early today following President John Magufuli's pardon issued on April 26, 2018 during the 54th union celebrations.

Read: This is the first thing Sugu will do once released today

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, the TPS information officer, Mr Lucas Mboje said during the 54th Union celebrations, the Head of State pardoned 3,319 prisoners, 585 of them were released on the same day.

Read: Sugu and Masonga released 'quietly' from prison

"2,734 other prisoners remained different prisons including Sugu. They were supposed to complete remained their jail term after being pardoned by the president."

Mr Mbilinyi and Southern Highland Zone Secretary of Chadema Mr. Emmanuel Masonga were released from Ruanda prison in Mbeya earlier this morning. The two were serving a sentence since February for uttering 'insulting words' against President John Magufuli at a political rally.

Tanzania

Tanzania's Clawback On Rights

Tanzania's President John Magufuli took office in October 2015 promising to stamp out government corruption and to be… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.