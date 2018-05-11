Tanzania: Prisons Say Sugu Was Pardoned By President Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Prisons Service (TPS) said the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on Chadema ticket, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi alias Sugu was released early today following President John Magufuli's pardon issued on April 26, 2018 during the 54th union celebrations.

Read: This is the first thing Sugu will do once released today

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, the TPS information officer, Mr Lucas Mboje said during the 54th Union celebrations, the Head of State pardoned 3,319 prisoners, 585 of them were released on the same day.

Read: Sugu and Masonga released 'quietly' from prison

"2,734 other prisoners remained different prisons including Sugu. They were supposed to complete remained their jail term after being pardoned by the president."

Mr Mbilinyi and Southern Highland Zone Secretary of Chadema Mr. Emmanuel Masonga were released from Ruanda prison in Mbeya earlier this morning. The two were serving a sentence since February for uttering 'insulting words' against President John Magufuli at a political rally.