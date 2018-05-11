Uganda: Gold Scam Case - US National Testifies Against Ex-Mayoral Contestant

Photo: Betty Ngagire/Daily Monitor

Former Kampala mayoral contestant Leon Muhammed Kasule in the dock at Buganda Road Court on April 18, 2018.

Kampala — A US national on Wednesday told Court that the act of former Kampala Lord Mayoral contestant swindling his money in a gold scam has caused him great financial troubles.

The accused Leon Muhammed Kasule is charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretence at Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court.

Mr Richard Richards, a US citizen in his testimony said Kasule took advantage of his desire to start a business to con him over Shs500m.

"... the money the suspect swindled was a business loan I got from the bank in the US. Ever since I was conned it has really become so hard for me to even clear my rent and pay for my nourishment. He (Kasule) landed me in big debts, as the bank interest is increasing day by day," Mr Richards testified.

He said that "... I came to know Kasule through the Special Presidential Assistant on Diaspora Issues, Ms Florence Kiremerwa, whom I had intimated to that I was interested in starting a business," Mr Richards said.

"... Florence told me that Kasule was the Managing Director (MD) Blue Diamond Corporation which deals in mineral trade. I discussed with him through a phone call and confided in him that I needed 25Kiligrams of Gold," he said.

He told court that on June 23, 2017, he travelled to Uganda with Florence and they found that the accused had assigned his driver to pick them from the airport. They spent a night at a hotel and that the following day, the driver returned. He drove them to another hotel where Kasule showed them gold in bags.

He went on to narrate that Kasule asked him payment for 2Kilograms of gold. During that engagement Florence was present and Mr Richards signed all the paper work before asking Florence to transfer $48000 (over Shs177m) to Kasule's account.

Mr Richards said after a few days Kasule told him that he had put his gold on Emirate Sky Cargo. That he had helped him to sign all certificates of ownership and shipping papers so he should return to the US to wait for it.

However, upon waiting for his Consignment in vain he was prompted to call Kasule to inquire. Kasule advised him to let go of the 2Kg on claim, that he was going to send him 25Kg through his clearing agent one Ronny Dooley in Amsterdam.

He added that still for this new deal, he was asked to pay more$79,990 (over Shs295m) by Kasule which he did. But still that Cargo was never delivered and when he connected to Kasule he told him he was in DR Congo.

This forced Mr Richards to return to the country to report the matter to Police which arrested the accused.

The trial magistrate, Mr James Ereemye, adjourned the case to May 15 for further hearing.

Prosecution contends that Kasule on June 26, 2017 with intent to defraud obtained $48000 (over Shs177m) which was transferred to his bank account No. 2202771867 at KCB Main Branch Kampala from the Bank Account of Florence Account No.0123146105052701 at Eco Bank Kampala while falsely pretending that he was selling 2kilograms of gold whereas not.

It is further alleged that on the August 31, 2017 in Kampala with intent to defraud, Kasule obtained $79,990 (over Shs295m) which was sent to his bank account through inward SWIFT Pa-At DPC from a one, Mr Richards 2502 EUTA in USA while falsely pretending that he was selling to him 25kilograms of gold.

On the third count of obtaining money by false pretense, it is contended that on September 13, 2017 in Kampala with intent to defraud, the accused obtained $29,722 (over Shs109m) which was still transferred to his account at KCB Main Branch Kampala through inward SWIFT Pa-At DPC from Mr Richards contending that this was an additional payment for the 25kilograms of gold.