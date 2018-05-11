The opposition MDC-T has described as a hoax claims that the party leadership has called for nationwide protest action this Friday.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa has already threatened a national shutdown over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s refusal to open up in the issue of who is printing the ballot papers to be used in the general elections.

However, in a statement issued through his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, Chamisa said a flyer being bandied around calling for protests was designed to soil the MDC Alliance presidential candidate's image.

"There is a plot to soil and malign the people's leader, president Adv. Nelson Chamisa by circulating concocted flyers with his phone number on them and falsely purporting that there will be a demonstration this Friday, 11 May 2018.

"For the record, president Chamisa has NOT called for any protest or demonstration this Friday. This is the work of people out to discredit him and to soil his reputation," Tamborinyoka said.

While acknowledging that Chamisa has already hinted at the possibility of mass demonstrations "particularly on issues to do with the lack of transparency over the printing of the ballot paper to be used in the next election" Tamborinyoka said the MDC-T leader was still calling for reason on the part of authorities to allow for a credible poll.

"If, and when, he decides to call for any demonstrations, the MDC-T leader and MDC-T Alliance presidential candidate will openly and publicly call for such protests giving the time, form and nature of any such protests using official party platforms.

"The flyers calling for a demonstration tomorrow (Friday) are a hoax and their only intention is to soil and malign the good standing of the people's President. Zimbabweans should not pay any attention to such mischievous flyers as their leader has NOT called for any form of protests.

"We will not call for protests in such a clumsy and murky manner. We are sticklers to the law, to order and to Constitutionalism. We will go public about any protest that we call for, which protests will be peaceful and will comply with the law and the constitutional provisions of the land."

Earlier this week MDC-T organising secretary Amos Chibaya revealed the opposition party was already planning countrywide protests against ZEC's conduct with party deputy treasure general Chalton Hwende announcing a "call to action for Zimbabwean youths".