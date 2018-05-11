South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has sacked the central bank governor, Mr Othom Roga Ajak, and his deputy, Mr Tier Tong Ngor.

Their dismissal comes as inflation in the young nation hits a record high.

The presidential decree on the sacking of the pair did not give any explanation for the action. It also did not name any replacements.

Strained by war

Mr Ajak was appointed the Bank of South Sudan Governor in January last year to replace his sacked predecessor Kornelio Koryom Mayik.

Mr Ajak was expected to revive the South Sudan economy that has been ravaged by a civil war that has, among other things, cut the oil production.

The country depends heavily on the oil revenues.