11 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Diplomat, Habibu Almu Killed in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Sudanese police have launched an investigation into motives behind the killing of a Nigerian diplomat, Habibu Almu in Sudan.

Almu, an Immigration attaché at the Nigerian Mission in Khartoum, was found dead in his home in Sudan, yesterday.

Daily Trust gathered that the deceased left Katsina for Khartoum three days ago after spending a week in Abuja.

Sudanese Police spokesman Omar al-Mokhtar said Almu was stabbed to death and police had ruled out the possibility it was a terrorist attack, Reuters reported.

Reuters cited al-Arabiya television of Dubai to have identified the diplomat and described his death as an "assassination"

Mokhtar said police had arrested several suspects, but provided no further details.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death yesterday.

The ministry's spokesperson Tope Elias-Fatile, in a WhatsApp message, said "The Ministry has received the sad news of the untimely death of the Immigration Attaché in our Mission in Khartoum, Sudan."

He said the ministry was awaiting further report from the mission in Sudan after which detailed information would be provided.

Daily Trust reports that Habibu Almu is survived by a wife and six children.

Nigeria

What We Know About Obasanjo's New Political Party

As Nigerians were wrapping up their activities for the day, a sudden development broke on the political front that could… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.