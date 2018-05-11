Nigerian Diplomat, Habibu Almu Killed in Sudan

The Sudanese police have launched an investigation into motives behind the killing of a Nigerian diplomat, Habibu Almu in Sudan.

Almu, an Immigration attaché at the Nigerian Mission in Khartoum, was found dead in his home in Sudan, yesterday.

Daily Trust gathered that the deceased left Katsina for Khartoum three days ago after spending a week in Abuja.

Sudanese Police spokesman Omar al-Mokhtar said Almu was stabbed to death and police had ruled out the possibility it was a terrorist attack, Reuters reported.

Reuters cited al-Arabiya television of Dubai to have identified the diplomat and described his death as an "assassination"

Mokhtar said police had arrested several suspects, but provided no further details.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death yesterday.

The ministry's spokesperson Tope Elias-Fatile, in a WhatsApp message, said "The Ministry has received the sad news of the untimely death of the Immigration Attaché in our Mission in Khartoum, Sudan."

He said the ministry was awaiting further report from the mission in Sudan after which detailed information would be provided.

Daily Trust reports that Habibu Almu is survived by a wife and six children.