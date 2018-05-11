Malawi: Men's Non-Compliance to TB Screening Worries Zomba Council

Zomba — Authorities at Zomba District Council have expressed concern over low men patronage to mobile Tuberculosis (TB) screening initiative currently underway in the district where almost 300 men against 500 women have undergone the rapid tests.

The development has since prompted the council to deliberately bring the initiative to the headquarters of its premises whose majority of members of staff are men to access the examination.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Emmanuel Bambe, disclosed this during the council's health and environment consultative meeting on Friday.

"Seven men were found positive after screening and have started TB treatment," Bambe said, adding that traditional leaders and ward councilors need to mobilise people, men in particular, in their localities to undergo TB screening.

Bambe said the TB screening was free and that the screening van was currently at Matawale Health Centre where the men's turn up is described as worrisome considering their vulnerability to the communicable disease.

Bambe, therefore, instructed that TB screening should be done at the district council premises to enable all members of staff to participate in the exercise, considering that most of them cannot access the mobile TB screening 'due to busy schedules.'

"I and the council chair will take the lead so that others should follow," the DC said after his recent visit to Matawale Health Centre where chest X-ray and sputum test are conducted to detect TB.

He said people were coming from as far as Jali and Chisi Islands following mobile mass TB screening awareness. The DC added that timely TB examination and treatment are better than delayed treatment.

The mobile TB screening was introduced in Zomba in January this year (2018) by Zomba District Health Office in collaboration with PSI Malawi.

On its inception, Zomba District Council Director of Health Services, Dr. Raphael Piringu said the health sector had adequate TB drugs to complement the screening targeting children under five and above with assurance that the adequate stock ensures effectiveness of TB treatment.

The mobile van is installed with hi-tech X-ray machine and laboratory equipment capable of releasing results instantly, according to Mobile TB screening programme team leader, Luke Chimera.