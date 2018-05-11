11 May 2018

Malawi: Titha Youth Movement Holds Career Guidance At Mlodza Secondary School

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe — A Lilongwe based youth movement known as 'Titha Youth Movement' (TYM) in partnership with Gifted Ink Malawi (GIM) has advised Mlodza Secondary School students in Area 23, Lilongwe to be focused on their studies in order to achieve their career ambitions in future.

Titha gave the advice during a career guidance which was conducted at the school.

During the event Titha youth movement awarded best students based on their performance of term 2 exams and they were awarded with different items including writing materials, mathematical instrument sets, scientific calculators, soap and Zathu band branded T-shirts.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) after the event on Friday TYM Director, Damson Ntokoma said his movement thought it wise to conduct the career guidance at Mlodza Secondary School with an intention to help students make better career choices.

"As Titha youth movement we thought it was essential to come here and help students with advice that will guide them to make good choices in making career decisions after finishing their secondary school education," said Ntokoma.

He added that the career guidance was the first of its kind to be conducted at the school by his youth movement as previously they were tackling issues of promoting girl child education and environmental management.

He further said the youth movement is now geared to conducting career guidance in schools across the country.

He said the first phase of the career guidance which has been carried out at Mlodza Secondary School will also be conducted in different secondary schools within Lilongwe and surrounding areas.

Some of the schools include Chiwoko and Chipasula secondary schools just to mention a few.

Ntokoma is optimistic that through career guidance which his youth movement is spearheading, it will help minimize unemployment levels among the youth in the future, saying that most of the youth in the country are unemployed due to wrong career choices.

Catherine Sukari a form three student at Mlodza secondary school who attended the event said, through the career guidance she is now able to choose the best career which she will pursue after finishing her secondary school education.

In her remarks, headmistress for Mlodza Secondary School, Elizabeth Kamanga commended Titha youth movements saying many students at the school were lacking guidance on how to choose the right careers.

She said the awards which Titha youth movement gave to the students would bring professional competition among themselves. She added that the knowledge would in turn help the students do better during final exams.

The event was patronized by individuals from different professions that included journalists, lecturers, army officers, officials from Maphunziro 265, Lilongwe Zathu pawailesi Brand ambassadors and secondary school teachers.

