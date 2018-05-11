Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest for Killer Driver

A Harare soldier, who was involved in a car accident that killed one of his passengers, was issued with a warrant of arrest by a Chitungwiza court on Wednesday after he failed to turn up for trial.

Emson Kujinga (51), who is being charged with culpable homicide, pleaded not guilty when he first appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso on April 12.

It is the State's case that on December 10 last year, at around 7am, Kujinga was driving a Nissan NP300 along Joshua Nkomo Road, towards Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

It is alleged that after the roundabout near Zimche, Kujinga lost control of his vehicle and hit a pavement.

The vehicle overturned once and landed on its wheels before hitting an electricity pylon.

One of the seven passengers who were aboard the vehicle, Washington Mawira, hit the roof of the loading board and died on the spot.

The vehicle sustained extensive damages on the bonnet, bumper, left head lamp, while the loading board was deformed.

It is alleged that Kijinga was speeding and was unable to stop or reasonably act, when an accident seemed imminent.