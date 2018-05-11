11 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest for Killer Driver

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Harare soldier, who was involved in a car accident that killed one of his passengers, was issued with a warrant of arrest by a Chitungwiza court on Wednesday after he failed to turn up for trial.

Emson Kujinga (51), who is being charged with culpable homicide, pleaded not guilty when he first appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso on April 12.

It is the State's case that on December 10 last year, at around 7am, Kujinga was driving a Nissan NP300 along Joshua Nkomo Road, towards Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

It is alleged that after the roundabout near Zimche, Kujinga lost control of his vehicle and hit a pavement.

The vehicle overturned once and landed on its wheels before hitting an electricity pylon.

One of the seven passengers who were aboard the vehicle, Washington Mawira, hit the roof of the loading board and died on the spot.

The vehicle sustained extensive damages on the bonnet, bumper, left head lamp, while the loading board was deformed.

It is alleged that Kijinga was speeding and was unable to stop or reasonably act, when an accident seemed imminent.

Zimbabwe

Nationwide Protest Claim a Hoax - Opposition

The opposition MDC-T has described as a hoax claims that the party leadership has called for nationwide protest action… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.