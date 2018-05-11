11 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: CCJP to Fight Against Economic Gender Based Violence in Kasungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheila Kathewera

Kasungu — Some areas in Kasungu are said to be registering high cases of economic gender based violence which could threaten community and national development, if not checked.

This was revealed at Mziza Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Njombwa when Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) which is implementing Primary Justice Programme conducted a meeting for local leaders and stakeholders in primary justice last week-end.

Speaking at the meeting, Group Village Kalumphila said the situation was being perpetrated by farmers who change their behaviour after selling their farm produce.

"Women and children face violence during the harvesting season as many of the farmers abandon their homes and spend the money they have earned after marketing their farm products on useless things such as beer and prostitutes.

"It is unfair as the women are the ones that help a lot in crop growing," said Kalumphila.

In his remarks, Chairperson of the Primary Justice Programme Steering Committee, Seba Mwetheya, said they were aware of the violence and would encourage the community-based educators (CBE) to sensitize people on the depravity of such violence so that it should come to an end.

"As the steering committee of the primary justice programme, we will work hand in hand with the community based educators (CBEs) in sensitizing people on the evils of economic gender based violence. We hope the move will help curb the violence against women and children," Mwetheya said.

CCJP conducted the meeting with funding from the DFID.

Malawi

Tourism, Key to Economic Growth

Member of Parliament for Balaka Central East has said travel and tourism is one of the fastest growing industries which… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.