Malawi: CCJP to Fight Against Economic Gender Based Violence in Kasungu

Kasungu — Some areas in Kasungu are said to be registering high cases of economic gender based violence which could threaten community and national development, if not checked.

This was revealed at Mziza Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Njombwa when Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) which is implementing Primary Justice Programme conducted a meeting for local leaders and stakeholders in primary justice last week-end.

Speaking at the meeting, Group Village Kalumphila said the situation was being perpetrated by farmers who change their behaviour after selling their farm produce.

"Women and children face violence during the harvesting season as many of the farmers abandon their homes and spend the money they have earned after marketing their farm products on useless things such as beer and prostitutes.

"It is unfair as the women are the ones that help a lot in crop growing," said Kalumphila.

In his remarks, Chairperson of the Primary Justice Programme Steering Committee, Seba Mwetheya, said they were aware of the violence and would encourage the community-based educators (CBE) to sensitize people on the depravity of such violence so that it should come to an end.

"As the steering committee of the primary justice programme, we will work hand in hand with the community based educators (CBEs) in sensitizing people on the evils of economic gender based violence. We hope the move will help curb the violence against women and children," Mwetheya said.

CCJP conducted the meeting with funding from the DFID.