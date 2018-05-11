Malawi: Sex Workers Drilled in Sexual and Reproductive Health

Rumphi — Thirty members of Rumphi Commercial Sex Workers Alliance have been trained in sexual reproductive health (SRH) owing to their high vulnerability to sexually transmitted infection, including HIV and AIDS.

Matunkha Development Trust (MDT) Programmes Officer, Watson Malanga, said Friday the organisation drilled the sex workers on the importance of taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) among other SRH services.

He said the sex workers were targeted with the week-long training because they are a highly vulnerable group prone to contraction of HIV, a virus that causes AIDS, due to the nature of their work.

"We decided to equip the sex workers with life skills as another way of psycho-social counselling as well as advising them to protect themselves whenever they are about to have sex with their clients," Malanga said.

He said the organisation noted that sex workers are usually sidelined in society and also denied access to information on SRH services.

Malanga advised the sex workers to be disclosing their sero status to clients as a way of fighting HIV and AIDS and protecting themselves from re-infections.

"We also advise the sex workers to say 'no' to any client who doesn't want to use a condom when having sex.

"We tell them not to consider money only, but prioritise their health," Malanga said.

Rumphi Commercial Sex Workers Alliance secretary, Penelope Dapalapa, hailed the organization for the initiative, saying it will help improve lives of sex workers.

"Our lives were in great danger. Most of us did not have knowledge on issues to do with SRH because we prioritised money, thanks to Matunkha, now we will be safe when conducting our business," she said.

Dapalapa added that the workshop helped HIV positive sex workers to adhere to treatment.

The commercial sex workers also had a chance to go for cervical cancer screening where Malanga said the turn up was convincing.

"We were advised to go for cervical cancer screening. I am also proud to announce that out of the 30 commercial sex workers that attended the workshop, 27 went for cervical cancer screening," Dapalapa said.

The training drew sex workers from the organization's catchment areas of Ng'onga, Chiweta, Bolero and Rumphi Boma