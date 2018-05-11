Malawi: Tourism, Key to Economic Growth

Lilongwe — Member of Parliament for Balaka Central East has said travel and tourism is one of the fastest growing industries which can help to boost the country's economy.

Aufi Mpaweni said this on Wednesday in parliament in his reaction to the State-of-the-Nation Address by State President Arthur Peter Mutharika. He said government should take tourism as a priority sector that can be used as a vehicle for economic growth and poverty alleviation.

"Tourism is a viable source of employment to our youths and also a tool for generating income, thereby reducing poverty," Mpaweni said.

He further said tourism can be a complex and cross-sector industry which needs proper collaboration and coordination amongst stakeholders to make progress.

"We need to work together in bolstering the tourism sector and government must put more resources in the industry," Mpaweni said.

He added that by investing more resources in tourism, the country can generate more forex.

"I will give the example of my constituency; we have Mvuwu Camp but the road network is very bad. But if government can put up a good road, more tourists can come to visit the area and in the process, more income can be generated," Mpaweni said.

Commenting on the same, Member of Parliament for Zomba Central, Patricia Kainga said the state-of-the-nation address by the president gives hope to Malawians as it talks of more development of the country.

"In Zomba now we have good roads that will make easy for business people to transport their goods, and tourists who want to come to Zomba can access it easily. Very soon, we will have a big shopping mall, all that is because of the visionary leadership by President Peter Mutharika," Kainga said.