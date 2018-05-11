Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets Deputy Director of Office of U.S. Envoy to Khartoum and Juba

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim met, Thursday, at his office, the Deputy Director of of the Office of the US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Andrew Bernet accompanied by the US Charge de Affaires in Khartoum.

The meeting discussed spheres of joint cooperation between Sudan and the US in the previous Five Tracks and the ongoing work in the context of the preparations for the coming phase of the constructive engagement.

The US official has commended Sudan's cooperation concerning the Second Phase, specially, the roundtable dialogue, the Korean File, the interreligious dialogue and Sudan's positive efforts to restore stability in the State of South Sudan.

The FM Undersecretary has stressed the necessity for realization of concrete progress that reflexes positively on the life of the citizens.