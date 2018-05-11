Gambia: In the NIA 9 Case - 'Lamin Lang Sanyang Is a Doctor' PW 14

Seedy Saidy Bah, the fourteenth prosecution witness (PW14) in the ongoing criminal trial involving nine former intelligence chiefs has told the Court that Lamin Lang Sanyang, the ninth accused person is a doctor and was the one in charge of the clinic at the Agency. PW 14 was answering to questions whilst under cross examination by Lawyer Dargdo, before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, on Wednesday, May 9th.

"Did the ninth accused person personally tell you that he was a doctor?" asked Lawyer Dargbo for the ninth accused person.

"He was our doctor because he was in charge of the clinic we have there (Agency). But he did not tell me that he was a doctor. He gave out medicine," he said.

"Am I correct that you assumed Lamin Lang Sanyang was a doctor?" asked Counsel Dargbo.

"I can say that Lamin Lang Sanyang is a doctor because if we have detainees who are sick, he will conduct a check on them and if those medications weren't available, he will direct them to buy," the witness replied.

Counsel for the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th accused persons S. Fatty, also cross-examined the witness.

In re-examination by the Prosecutor, Rachel Y. Mendy, the witness was asked to explain what he meant by 'the previous day'.

The case was adjourned to Monday, May 14th, for continuation of hearing.