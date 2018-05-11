10 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: In the NIA 9 Case - 'Lamin Lang Sanyang Is a Doctor' PW 14

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Seedy Saidy Bah, the fourteenth prosecution witness (PW14) in the ongoing criminal trial involving nine former intelligence chiefs has told the Court that Lamin Lang Sanyang, the ninth accused person is a doctor and was the one in charge of the clinic at the Agency. PW 14 was answering to questions whilst under cross examination by Lawyer Dargdo, before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, on Wednesday, May 9th.

"Did the ninth accused person personally tell you that he was a doctor?" asked Lawyer Dargbo for the ninth accused person.

"He was our doctor because he was in charge of the clinic we have there (Agency). But he did not tell me that he was a doctor. He gave out medicine," he said.

"Am I correct that you assumed Lamin Lang Sanyang was a doctor?" asked Counsel Dargbo.

"I can say that Lamin Lang Sanyang is a doctor because if we have detainees who are sick, he will conduct a check on them and if those medications weren't available, he will direct them to buy," the witness replied.

Counsel for the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th accused persons S. Fatty, also cross-examined the witness.

In re-examination by the Prosecutor, Rachel Y. Mendy, the witness was asked to explain what he meant by 'the previous day'.

The case was adjourned to Monday, May 14th, for continuation of hearing.

Gambia

'Gambia Lost Its Agoa Eligibility Due to Human Rights Abuses'

The United States ambassador to The Gambia, Patricia Alsup, said that The Gambia lost its African Growth Opportunity Act… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.