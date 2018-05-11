10 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Western Region - Candidate Blames 'Alkalos' for Land Disputes

By Louise Jobe

Mr. Sheriff Sonko, the UDP candidate for West Coast Region's Chairpersonship Elections, said he blames the Alkalos for the Land dispute within the Region.

Mr. Sonko was speaking to this reporter to explain the motivation behind his candidature, his plans and programes for the region when elected Chairperson of the West Coast Region. Sonko said the state of the environment is a cause for concern for him and if elected, he will engage the authorities to stop the pollution that is currently causing an environmental disaster for the People of Gunjur and those living in the Coastal area.

Sonko said if elected, he will follow the issue to make sure that there is fair treatment for everyone and that the ocean is protected.

On Youth matters, Sonko said he has a programme for youth empowerment and will do something for the youth of the region; that the youth of the West Coast Region should be engage meaningfully and gainfully to avoid them going the 'back way.'

He promised that if he elected into office, he will create jobs for the youth of the Region in the hotel industry. "Gambians especially the West Coast youth, are industrious people and they need to be provided the chance to work and help themselves.

On women empowerment, Sonko said he will provide women gardeners with the much-needed facilities and equipment with their horticultural work, provide them with good wells and storage facilities; that he will make sure that women gardeners are provided storage facilities in every big market to prevent their horticultural produce from getting spoilt.

On waste management, Sonko acknowledged that this is a problem in the Region and if elected, he promises to find ways of managing and controlling waste; that he will identify where Brikama and suburbs can dump, and also exploit the benefits of recycling waste with interested partners.

