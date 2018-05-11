10 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Will There Be Voter Apathy in the Mayoral/Chairpersonship Election?

Gambians now have the final opportunity to show that the power to determine who should govern the affairs of their central and regional governments belong to them. The higher the number of qualified registered voters and the number who cast their vote, the more the people could be said to be in charge of their affairs. Even if they choose the wrong leader they would be able to right their wrong in the following election.

It is the duty of the people to put representatives in office and at the end of their mandate and weigh their practice against their words and determine whether they have been well represented or misrepresented. They will then be able to rectify any mistake by removing those who have betrayed public trust.

