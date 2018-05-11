10 May 2018

Gambia: Rohey Lowe Promises Youth, Women Empowerment

By Ndey Sowe

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayoral Candidate vying for the Mayoral seat of Banjul City Council under UDP ticket, promised to empower Youth and Women of Banjul. Rohey made these remarks during her rally held at Dobson Street in the Banjul South Constituency on Sunday May 6.

Rohey indicated that it is among her priorities to ensure that the youth and women of Banjul, are empowered through skills and entrepreneurship training.

"I will ensure that the youth are assisted in their education up to University level," she told the people at the rally. Lowe also told 'Banjulians' that it is time that they give a woman the chance to lead the City's affairs.

