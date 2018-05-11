10 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Road Database Management Workshop Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba Af Touray

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, have begun a two day International Workshop, on Road Database management, at a local hotel in Kololi, on Tuesday, May 9th. The COMCEC funded workshop is meant to carve a road map for the establishment of a road database management system in the Gambia.

Speaking at the event, Essa Drammeh, the Director of Planning at the Ministry, said the workshop will avail them the opportunity to learn from their sister countries of Senegal and Nigeria, in order to effectively manage their database and will help equip them adequately, in establishing an effective road database system for the country.

Bai Lamin Jobe, the Minister of Transport, said the initiative is to be in line with some of the core activities of the Directorate of Planning at his Ministry and among them, the regular collection and analysis of relevant sectorial data, maintenance and up-date of a master data bank for the transport sector, collecting data on the performance indicators of Public Enterprises and using them to evaluate their activities, as well as carry out regular traffic surveys.

"The road map will eventually lead to the establishment of a Road Data base management in the Gambia, which is one of the core intervention areas of the Directorate of Planning and my Ministry," he said; that data management and the production of reliable statistics, are not only important for policy makers in decision making, but serves as a guide for private investment decisions. He emphasized that international partners, multilateral organizations and the donor communities, use data and key performance indicators, in their decisions in funding and foreign direct investment.

"It is therefore important to assess the current situation regarding the state of our data management systems in the transport sector, and come up with a road map for the establishment of cutting edge data management systems, to enhance effective and efficient transport sector governance," Jobe said.

This he said, can be effectively done by engaging both local and international partners, share experiences and best practices with them, in the spirit of multilateral cooperation.

Gambia

'Gambia Lost Its Agoa Eligibility Due to Human Rights Abuses'

The United States ambassador to The Gambia, Patricia Alsup, said that The Gambia lost its African Growth Opportunity Act… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.