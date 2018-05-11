10 May 2018

Eritrea: Equitable and Efficient Use of Land

Asmara — The Minister of Land, Water and Environment, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie indicated that the Government of Eritrea is working to ensure the equitable and efficient use of land for posterity.

In an interview conducted with Eri-Tv, Minister Tesfay said that the Eritrean people had land management system portraying its socio-economic standard and that the inequitable land tenure system witnessed during the various colonialists was the cause for the conflicts between various villages. The land proclamation No. 58/1994 has been to ensure the equitable and judicious use of land.

Minister Tesfay indicated that the Legal Notice 31/1997 has been issued detailing the use of land and that has significantly contributed in alleviating problems that could occur associated with land.

Since the Land Proclamation has been issued 120 thousand plots of land has been allocated for building residential and business houses and with the expansion of cities general classification has been conducted in three regions in cooperation with partners, Minister Tesfay added.

Minister Tesfay also said that investors that come with eligible projects have no problem in acquiring land for promoting their projects.

