Liberia: AU Pleased With Liberia's Peace

The African Union (AU) Ambassador to Liberia, Ibrahim M. Kamara, has said the Union is satisfied with the level of peace and security in the country since the end of the 14-year civil conflict.

Kamara also said it is the responsibility of the AU to support the development agenda of Liberia, which is a founding member of the body, in the name of Pan-African solidarity.

Ambassador Kamara was speaking Thursday at his Monrovia office when he was honored by a pro-democracy group, the Progressive Alliance Movement of Liberia, for his outstanding performance in the execution of the objectives of the Union.

He said plans are underway for the African Union to be transformed into the United African States with one currency to be used throughout the continent.

He recounted that the AU played a significant role in the 2017 Presidential and Representative elections in Liberia to ensure that the peace and security the country now enjoys is not disrupted.

He said since his accreditation to Liberia, he has worked to strengthen the ability and capacity of the African Union in Liberia in the performance of his duties.

Presenting the certificate of honor to the Ambassador, PAM National Chairman K. Mamade Keita said his organization decided to bestow the honor on the diplomat for demonstrating Pan-Africanism and solidarity and for the promotion of peace and security on the African continent.

He also noted Kamara's efficient, effective and competent representation of the AU in line with its founding principles, among which are mutual and multilateral understanding, economic cooperation and development.