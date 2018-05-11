As Lassa Fever 'Kills' Two In M/Gibi

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health is said to have declared a health emergency following two confirmed deaths of Lassa Fever in Margibi County.

The two deaths are said to have occurred in a period of one week. The victims, according to report, were a couple, aged 56 and 35 respectively.

The couple is said to have returned from the burial of their grandchild who had a brief illness in Bong County.

Laboratory tests conducted on the blood specimen of the two victims confirmed that they died between May 4 and 7, with the husband first giving up the ghost.

Margibi County health officer Myer Pajibo told a news conference that 60 persons are being monitored as close contacts of the victims.

Fourteen people are said to have died of Lassa fever in Liberia since the beginning of this year, while 30 cases of the viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus have been recorded since January.

Only four of Liberia's 15 counties have been affected by Lassa fever.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communication at the Ministry of Health Sorbor George is calling on the public not to panic.

He said the Ministry with support from partners has the capacity to deal with the situation.

George said unlike during the Ebola crisis, the Ministry is fully prepared and capacitated to deal with any outbreak.

He said the current situation is being vigorously addressed by the Ministry and partners, as such; no need to panic.