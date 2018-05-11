Liberia: Health Delegation Concerns About Workers Not On Govt Payroll

The high power Health delegation visiting the southeast of Liberia says its attention has been drawn to complaints of dozens of health workers not on government payroll.

The head of the delegation Deputy Health Minister for Administration, Norwu Howard, promised that they would seek to address the situation.

However, she said placing health workers on government payroll will be done in phases.

Deputy Minister Howard promised to ensure direct replacement of health workers who have abandoned duties and not new employment.

A Health Ministry statement said the delegation assurance was in response to the widespread staff attrition facing the health sector.

The delegation which has been on a nationwide tour ended its second leg today in Grand Bassa County.

Minister Howard urged county health teams to continue to be creative in running the sector while the challenge of delay in receiving allotments will be addressed.

The county reported a dramatic decrease in maternal deaths due to a series of public health actions including community engagement, introduction of mama- tool kits and encouraging mothers to deliver in the Health facilities.

The Grand Bassa health team also spoke about the effects on health indicators as a result of the fire incident at the hospital.

They complained about their inability to provide care for inpatients as the Aracelor Mittal Hospital where they are currently squatting is only responding to emergency patients.

The Grand Bassa County health team reported a heightened surveillance system which they said had accounted for mass reduction in measles, neonatal, maternal, Lassa fever, among other disease.

The delegation comprises WHO, US based CDC and NPHIL.