Liberia: Weah Completes Appointments At Postal Affairs

The President of the Republic of Liberia, George M. Weah has completed presidential appointments at the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications with the last two appointees taking office early this week.

The ministry organized an indoor program to welcome the two officials of government to take charge of their various offices which are significant in driving the Pro-Poor Agenda of the CDC led government.

Mr. Edwin Kumon was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Operation (DMO) to stairs the affairs of the ministry's postal services while the former Superintendent of Sinoe County, Mr. Prosper K. Brown was appointed Deputy Minister for Technical Services.

Mr. Brown, with Master in Accounting and auditing background pledged to implement the Pro Poor's Policy of the ministry in line with President Weah administration.

Brown will align the national program with regional continental and global ICT agenda and directive for implementation.

With vast knowledge in administration, Brown will assist the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications in formulating policy on the ICT and Telecommunications sector.

He promised to work with diverse stakeholders both in the public and private sector as well as civil society actors in establishing shared national perspectives on cross-cutting policy issues.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Administration, Cllr. Edward Goba has welcomed the two presidential appointees and urged them to effectively perform in accordance with their job description to achieve the President Pro-Poor Agenda.