11 May 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah to Review Applications for Mining Licenses

Tagged:

Related Topics

President George Manneh Weah has directed with immediate effect the Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy, Gesler E. Murray to forward all applications for the issuance of Mining and Mineral Licenses to his Office for review prior to final approval.

An Executive Mansion release says President Weah issued the directive in a communication dated May 7, 2018, emphasizing the need to safeguard the country's natural resources for the benefit of all Liberians.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed Mr. Archibald Bernard as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). Mr. Bernard currently serves as the Legal Advisor to President Weah.--Press release

Liberia

Govt Declares Emergency Over Lassa Fever Deaths

As Lassa Fever 'Kills' Two In M/Gibi Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.