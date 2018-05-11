Liberia: Weah to Review Applications for Mining Licenses

President George Manneh Weah has directed with immediate effect the Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy, Gesler E. Murray to forward all applications for the issuance of Mining and Mineral Licenses to his Office for review prior to final approval.

An Executive Mansion release says President Weah issued the directive in a communication dated May 7, 2018, emphasizing the need to safeguard the country's natural resources for the benefit of all Liberians.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed Mr. Archibald Bernard as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). Mr. Bernard currently serves as the Legal Advisor to President Weah.--Press release