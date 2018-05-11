11 May 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Lesotho: From Tsoanelo Mokhahlane in Maseru, Lesotho

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maseru — LESOTHO is making the most of technology to curb the prevalence of HIV/AIDS, which kills thousands per year.

More than 300 000 locals are living with the infection.

Some 10 000 people succumb to the condition annually.

The government this week launched a new innovative tool to track progress and identify gaps scuttling efforts to eliminate the scourge.

Monyane Moleleki, the Deputy Prime Minister, unveiled the so-called health situation room, which shows real-time service delivery data, producing a comprehensive picture and understanding of Lesotho's HIV epidemic.

It enables quick feedback on results at the national and community levels as well as identify bottlenecks in access to health-care services.

"This data collection, management and results-oriented tool is very apt for us because it means the very survival of the nation of Lesotho," Moleleki said.

Naomi Campbell, model, actress and activist, lauded the initiative launched in the Southern African country of more than 2 million people.

"I leave Lesotho empowered, inspired, encouraged and determined to do all I can to highlight this critical issue," Campbell said.

Latest data from the situation room show that Lesotho is close to having 200 000 people on HIV treatment.

However, new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 years remain high and account for a quarter of new infections yearly.

Michel Sidibé, the UNAIDS Executive Director, said the launch of the Lesotho HIV and health situation room gave the organisation access to data to shape impactful and efficient health programmes.

"These are the kind of innovations that will bring services to those who need them most and ensure that no one is left behind by the AIDS response," Sidibé said.

Lesotho

ABC Must Deal With the Elephant in the Room

HISTORY is littered with so many examples of once iconic political movements or parties that eventually imploded into… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.