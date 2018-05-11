Liberia: Weah Meets Guinean National Who Trekked to Liberia

President George Manneh Weah has graciously met in audience a Guinean national who traveled several weeks on foot from his hometown in Guinea near the border with Mali to Monrovia.

An Executive Mansion release says President Weah hailed Mr. Mamoudou Toure for exemplifying his love for him by fulfilling a promise he made to walk from Guinea to Liberia should President Weah emerge victorious in the 2017 presidential elections.

Mr. Toure says his dream to see President Weah in person was realized on Wednesday, 9 May when he met the President at his Foreign Ministry Office barely two days after his arrival in the country.

"I hereby acknowledge that Mr. Mamoudou Toure has fulfilled his promise to walk from the Republic of Guinea to the Republic of Liberia upon my victory as President in the Liberian 2017 Presidential elections. He was received by me at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs Office in Monrovia, May 9, 2018, at 10.00 a.m.," " President Weah says in an official Memo to Mr. Toure.

Mamoudou Toure was one person in Guinea who expressed confidence in the ability of President Weah as a candidate capable of winning the 2017 Presidential elections in Liberia.

Evidently, President Weah enjoys blistering widespread love and admiration from Liberians, not only in his home country, but also in other parts of the African continent and the world at large. --Press release