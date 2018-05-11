Liberia: Weah to Construct Mini-Soccer Stadiums in 7 Counties

President George M. Weah has proposed the construction of modernized mini soccer stadiums in seven counties as his initial way to promote and develop sports in the country.

In the communications from the President to the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, which were separately read during Thursday's sessions, the mini-soccer stadiums will be built in the capital cities of seven counties.

They will be built in Harper, Maryland County; Barclayville, Grand Kru; Greenville, Sinoe; Cestos, Rivercess: Zwedru, Grand Gedeh; Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount and Bopolu, Gbarpolu County.

... .trust that the Legislature will ratify this Agreement which seeks to provide employment, build our infrastructure, strengthen our Union and drive our Pro-Poor Agenda for the good of our Liberian people," President Weah noted.

The President, who is a former International soccer icon made the suggestions of the erection of stadiums when he submitted for ratification a Loan Financing Agreement between Eton Finance PTE Ltd and the Liberian Government in the amount of US$536.4m.

The communications of the President were dated on May 7, but were read Thursday, May 10 during the 27th day sitting of the 1st session of the 54th Legislature.

The President, in his communications, said the contract of the project shall be constructed by a Joint Venture Consortium (JVC) comprising MAEIL Liberia Construction Company Ltd, a major Chinese Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company; and the subcontractor(s) will be Liberian-owned and operated construction and engineering company(ies), which will be vetted and confirmed by the Ministry of Public Works in respect of their technical capacities.

The loan is payable in fifteen(15) years with 1.46% interest per annual with a seven year interest and principal free grace period.

President Weah said he trusts "that the Legislature will ratify this Agreement which seeks to provide employment, build our infrastructure, strengthen our Union and drive our Pro-Poor Agenda for the good of our Liberian people."

According to reasons of the Loan, besides the mini-stadiums, the President also said the Loan will also finance the Coastal Corridor Connection of County Capitals Road Project, viz, construction of the Buchanan-Cestos City-Greenville-Barclayville Road, the Barclayville-Sasstown Road; the Barclayville-Pleebo Road; the Medina-Robertsport Road; and the Tubmanburg-Bopolu Road".

Meanwhile, the Loan Agreement has been send to the Committees on Ways, Means & Budget and Judiciary to report within two weeks.

President Weah is the first African player to win both FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy and the Ballon d'Or.

Weah plied his string at top-flight European teams including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and AC Milan.