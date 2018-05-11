Kenya: Everyone Will Play Against Hull, Says Kerr

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has assured all his players that they will have a bite of the Hull City cake when the two sides clash in an international friendly at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday.

Just like he did against Everton in Tanzania last year, Kerr notes that all players deserve the opportunity to play in the iconic friendly tie after proving their worth in training.

"We don't have a first or a second team. All we have is a strong squad of talented players and each of them deserves to play. We will mix up the squad and have one team each enjoying 45 minutes and give everyone a chance to play," Kerr pointed out.

"We did well against Everton last year and I was sad because I disappointed Joachim (Oluoch) and Jeconiah (Uyoga) who didn't play but this time, everyone in the squad deserves to play," the tactician added.

The British coach has been tinkering with his squad this entire season, fielding what is deemed as his strongest 11 in continental football and playing another different team in the Kenyan Premier League.

The gamble has had good success with Gor making it into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup while the team playing in the league has sustained an unbeaten run, leading the standings with a five point gap and two matches at hand.

"We have not had much of a choice because of how crazy our fixtures have been. Yes there has been criticism of how we have fielded players but did we really have a choice? I have a group of very talented players and all deserve to play," Kerr further added.

He expects a tough match from Hull and he is excited at matching up against his country-mate Nigel Adkins, the Hull City head coach.

"I have known Nigel for long and honestly I am excited to be playing against him. He is a good chap and knows his football very well. I have been made to understand that they have also been watching and analyzing our games so definitely we know they are taking this match seriously," Kerr added.

-Hull name strong squad-

Hull land in the country on Friday at 9:45pm and Adkins has named a strong travelling team of 18 who will play on Sunday.

Among the notable faces in the squad include former Manchester United forward Will Kean and ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Fraizer Campbell. However, PFA Championship player of the season Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool FC will not travel with the squad.

Polish winger Kamil Grosicki has also not been included in the final travelling squad as well as Nigerian midfielder Ola Aina whose loan spell from Chelsea has come to an end.

Hull finished 18th out of 24 teams in the Championship after gathering 49 points off 46 games.

Hull team to Kenya

David Marshall, Callum Burton, Dan Batty, Jarrod Bowen, Fraizer Campbell, Billy Chadwick, Max Clark, Adam Curry, Nouha Dicko, Evandro, Brandon Fleming, Tyler Hamilton, Will Keane, Stephen Kingsley, Robbie McKenzie, Tom Powell, Kevin Stewart, Jon Toral.