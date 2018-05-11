11 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Sudan: Immigration Attache Dies in Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of a Nigerian Immigration attache, Mr. Habibu Almu, at the Nigerian Mission in Khartoum, Sudan

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, confirmed the report in a WhatsApp message on Thursday in Abuja

"The Ministry has received the sad news of the untimely death of the Immigration Attache in our Mission in Khartoum, Sudan.

"We are awaiting further/detailed report from the Mission after which a statement would be issued," Elias-Fatile said.

Reuters had reported that the police were investigating the incident, but provided no details on how he died.

It cited al-Arabiya television of Dubai to have identified the diplomat and described his death as an "assassination". NAN

