President George Manneh Weah has given Public Works Minister Manbutu Flah Nyenpan three months ultimatum to complete construction works on Doe Community road.

Doe Community is a slum community on Bushrod Island near Monrovia with approximately 60,000 residents.

The President said the pavement of the road will alleviate the nightmare residents of the community experienced over the years especially during the rainy season.

President Weah spoke Monday at a brief program marking the commencement of construction works on the road to connect the Doe Community to Clara Town.

Accessing Doe Community during the rainy season has been a major impediment since it was established about forty years ago.

However, President Weah said his government would work to end the nightmare in fulfillment of the campaign promise he made coupled with the realization of the administration's 'Pro-poor Agenda.'

"I want you know that this community is not forgotten; during the elections, we came here and told you to be confident in us and that we will work for the poor; we brought our agenda - the pro-poor agenda in your interest," he told cheering residents who had gathered during the ceremony.

Continuing, he said "let me remind you that previous government came to you and promised to fix the road, to build your school and hospital and to give you jobs; but you said to them you wanted a new leadership, and here we come.

On behalf of our government, we want to thank you, not only for entrusting your lives into our care, but for your resilience. It does not matter what was said, you were still optimistic and ready to bring about the change for hope," the Liberian leader added.

He reminded the people that the 'Change for Hope' he campaigned on was to give them possibilities to develop and transform their lives.

"I want to inform you that the exercise today is not a groundbreaking ceremony; this is a call to action for the Minister to start right away - for this road to be connected to Clara Town. My men are here to start the work, and I can guarantee that in three months - I know you were promised for twelve months - this road will be paved; and I'm asking the Minister of Public Works to connect this road to Clara Town where I am from," President Weah said to residents who braved the scorching sun.

The Liberian leader said he will not embark on the destruction of structures to make way for the construction of other structures, such as the demolition of the Defense Ministry in Congo Town for the construction of the Ministerial Complex.

According to him, his government will not take such trend, but is under obligation to complete whatever project the previous administration left undone.

Meanwhile, responding to pleas for employment opportunities from the youths, President Weah encouraged them not to get weary of searching for jobs, as there are jobs opportunities in the private and public sectors.

He urged them to persevere in whatever they venture in, noting: "I am where I am because success does not come in at once."

Earlier, residents of the Doe Community hailed President Weah for embarking on practical actions since assuming the presidency.

Michael Tipayson, a youth leader of the community said President Weah will go down in history as the one who brought relief to the people of Doe Community.

"Today, what we are witnessing is a testament to your commitment to bring change to this country; you have scored a goal and you will not be forgotten," Tipayson said.