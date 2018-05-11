Nigeria: J Cole, Davido, Wizkid Thrilled Fans At the Castle Lite Unlock

Thousands of music fans were recently thrown over the moon when multi-platinum selling rapper, J Cole, stormed the city of Lagos, blowing the minds of his teeming followers with his epic performance at the Castle Lite Unlocks Concert.

The concert held fortnight ago at the Eko Hotels and Suites' Convention Centre, also witnessed ground breaking performances by some of Nigeria's finest music idols: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, MI, Falz the Badh Guy and Davido, with support from popular DJs- DJ Obi, DJ Xclusive, DJ Neptune and Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt on the wheels of steel.

Performing for the first time in Nigeria, the Dreamville top dog, Jermaine Lamarr Cole who headlined the show, mesmerised the audience while letting out hit tracks from his rich collections that include, 'Can't Get Enough' from his debut album (Cole World).

The superstar equally performed 'Role Modelz, Apparently, Wet Dream' from his recent platinum-selling album 2014 (Forest Hills Drive), at the show anchored by popular OAP, Do2dTun, and one of South Africa's finest entertainment personalities, Pearl Thusi.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Marketing Director, AB InBev Nigeria, Arne Rust, said "innovation is what drives Castle Lite as the brand is always at the forefront of technology, making beer drinking easier and fun in every space."

According to him, innovation approach is geared at unlocking new spaces for consumers to enjoy Castle Lite.

"Also, Nigerian music has over the years showcased its innovative, progressive and extremely expressive streak. This explains why we have this rich assemblage of Nigerian music stars who push boundaries and do things differently like Castle Lite," Rust said.

J Cole further captivated the hearts of the audience by performing all the songs from his latest album: 'KOD' for the first time in Nigeria and dropped his fifth studio album KOD on April 20, which spans 11 tracks, including titles like "1985, ATM, Brackets, and Motiv8."

He has twice gone platinum despite not having featured guests on his albums, and KOD looks to be following the same route. Already, KOD has broken Apple Music's record for streams in the first 24 hours in the U.S. with 64.5 million streams on its first day. Spotify, music, video streaming service confirmed in a tweet that KOD was streamed 36.6 million times in the U.S. in the first 24 hours, where it also broke the record for most first-day streams in the U.S. for an album.

Also commenting on the concert, Marketing Manager, Castle Lite, FranscoeBouwer, described it as such an illustrious spectacle on parade in Lagos, pointing that Castle Lite breaks boundaries and that music is a natural fit with the brand's DNA.

"We also appreciate the fact that it represents the biggest passion point for our consumers lives, hence we are always committed to unlocking memorable fan experiences and creating shared value for all our consumers with concerts like this," Bouwer noted.

The Castle Lite Unlocks is a music experience that brings international artists on the shores of Africa, giving consumers the most progressive and immersive music experience, with both local and international acts performing on one Extra Cold Stage.