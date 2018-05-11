Kenya: Trouble in Paradise? Kenyatta Unfollows DP Ruto on Twitter

Photo: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by Deputy President William Ruto (file photo).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unfollowed his deputy William Ruto on Twitter, in a move that will kick off chatter in blogs and social media.

The president can now no longer see tweets sent by his deputy (WilliamsRuto) on the timeline of his personal account @UKenyatta.

The DP, however, still follows the president.

While the move is insignificant at face value, modern use of social media shows people's behaviour in that space cannot be underestimated.

Indeed, in April 2016, Mr Kenyatta trimmed his followers from 600 to just 11. He mainly unfollowed world leaders, local governors and his cabinet secretaries.

Among the 11 he was following was his deputy, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

The president's latest move was discovered by hawk-eyed social media user Augustine Sang of Daily Nation.

President Kenyatta unfollows his deputy William Ruto on Twitter🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0XIZblA84J

- Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) May 11, 2018

There has been simmering tension in Jubilee since Mr Kenyatta shook hands with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The DP's side has opposed a referendum call by Mr Odinga while Mr Kenyatta's side has welcomed the move.

Earlier this week, Mr Ruto's allies claimed that the former PM had hijacked the handshake to calls for the referendum.