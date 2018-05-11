Kenya: More Health Workers Deployed at Entry Points to Guard Against Ebola

Photo: MSF

Ebola treatment center (file photo).

Nairobi — The Government has deployed 101 health workers in all the entry points, following the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki on Friday said some 260 health workers are on standby, as the Government tightens the measures put in place, to ensure the virus is not imported to the country.

"Kenya has put health systems on high alert.Further, it has strengthened the routine screening of travelers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Busia, Malaba, Namanga, Wilson Airport and all other entry points," She said.

In the above entry points the Ministry has installed Electronic scanners, Hand-gun thermo scanners and other support systems for screening travelers coming into the country.

The Health Ministry has also set up a National Emergency Council tasked with placing measures to curb hazardous diseases from spreading to the country.

Further isolation site has been set up at the airport to deal with any case that may arise.

Cs Kariuki was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in the company of her counterpart in charge of Tourism Najib Balala, who assured Kenyans and visitors that right measures are in place to contain the killer disease.

"I want to assure Kenyans and all travelers to Kenya that there is no Ebola case reported in the country, and adequate measures have been put to place to ensure that the Ebola virus is not introduced or imported to the Country," said Balala.

The two CSs inspected the JKIA entry points to ensure that necessary equipments for screening have been installed.

The virus was reported in DRC Congo on Tuesday 8 May 2018, where the Government of Congo informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of a new outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

The ministry of Health of DRC informed WHO that two out of five samples of collected from five patients tested positive for Ebola virus at the country's national laboratory in Kinshasa.

Already 17 people have died in the northern DRC Congo following the outbreak of the deadly virus.